Smokey Robinson Regrets Diana Ross Affair; Alec Baldwin Criminally Charged; & 18 Year Old Charged With Murder Of 8 Year Old Brother.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Smokey Robinson Claims He Had An Affair With Diana Ross While He Was Married And Regrets It: ‘Lasted Longer Than It Should Have’

Motown legend Smokey Robinson is getting personal and spilling the beans.

In an interview on Vlad TV , he spoke on his relationship with Motown label mate Diana Ross.

He said while they were close friends and work associates their platonic friendship eventually became a romantic one.

One that he regrets. He explained, “It lasted probably longer than it should because I was married at the time.”

Not sure why Smokey is choosing now to speak on all of this .

But it looks like Smokey was definitely liked cruising and shopping around.

Source: Blavity

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting Related Stories Smokey Robinson Not An African But A Black American; A 5 Year Old Assaults A Teacher; & Some Baltimore City Students Are Getting Technical. Actor and movie star Alec Baldwin who made headlines back in 2021 for the accidental fatal shooting of a man on a movie set. Somehow Baldwin used a gun that was filled with live bullet rounds instead of dummies during a scene. Alec has since claimed his innocence and said he didn’t pull the trigger. But it seems as the courts will proceed with the case and Baldwin will be criminally charged. He is being charged along with the movie’s armorer on two counts One for involuntary manslaughter, and the other for involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, This charge includes a firearm enhancement, which adds a mandatory penalty of five years in jail. They face a minimum of 18 months in jail if convicted.