China Wants Their Balloon Back; AMC Theaters New Seat Pricing Plan; & Church Of England Reviewing A Gender Neutral God.

China calls on US to return spy balloon debris

Spying is something that happens all the time and has been for a long time in history.

But what does spying look like today.

Maybe its a spy balloon acting as a weather balloon floating over sensitive military sites like a tourist.

That is the case with China’s spy balloon that was spotted in U.S. skies.

A Chinese official said, “the balloon was a weather research object that “seriously strayed from its planned route.”

The balloon was eventually shot down by U.S. fighter jets.

Now China says they want their balloon back. And failure to give back the parts would be more proof that the Americans have been “dishonest” in the conflict.

A Chinese ambassador said, “If a person picks up something on the street and knows who the owner is, he should return it to the owner,”