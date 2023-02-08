China Wants Their Balloon Back; AMC Theaters New Seat Pricing Plan; & Church Of England Reviewing A Gender Neutral God.

CLOSE
China calls on US to return spy balloon debris
Spying is something that happens all the time and has been for a long time in history.
But what does spying look like today.
Maybe its a spy balloon acting as a weather balloon floating over sensitive military sites like a tourist.
That is the case with China’s spy balloon that was spotted in U.S. skies.
A Chinese official said, “the balloon was a weather research object that “seriously strayed from its planned route.”
The balloon was eventually shot down by U.S. fighter jets.
Now China says they want their balloon back. And failure to give back the parts would be more proof that the Americans have been “dishonest” in the conflict.
A Chinese ambassador said, “If a person picks up something on the street and knows who the owner is, he should return it to the owner,”
Biden already said last night in the state of the union address last night,
“Make no mistake about it: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country.”
Source: NY Post
AMC charging extra for seats in middle of the theater
Next up.
If you haven’t heard AMC the largest movie chain is making the movie experience a little more costly.
They are breaking out a new price point for seating called sightline.
The new program will increase the price for preferred seating in theaters.
Seats in the middle will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.
AMC said sightline has already rolled out to certain theaters and by year’s end will be in place at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m.
So if you need that middle seat, get ready to spend a little more for that movie experience.
Source: The Griot
Church of England might give God gender-neutral pronouns
What pronoun do you use when you speak about God?
The Church of England wants to update Gods’ pronouns. They are considering giving the Most High gender neutral pronouns.
The conversation on the gendered language used when speaking about God has been happening for sometime,
And now some priests are already moving forward with the new technique by trading references to “he” and “him” for simply “God” or even “they” and “them,” and rewriting the “Our Father” that starts the Lord’s Prayer to “Our Father and Mother.”
One Reverend said, “God is not male. Certainly not the white cis male with a beard, sitting on a cloud we seem to reduce and limit God to so often.”
Another Reverend said, “The fact that God is called ‘Father’ can’t be substituted by ‘Mother’ without changing meaning, nor can it be gender-neutralized to ‘Parent’ without loss of meaning. Fathers and mothers are not interchangeable but relate to their offspring in different ways,”
What do you think about that?
Source: New York Post