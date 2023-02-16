Metal Detectors In Bmore City Schools; Big Powerball Winner Revealed; & 50 Cent Gets A New Deal

CLOSE
Baltimore City schools to roll out new weapons detection system
Gun violence is an issue in our communities and a problem for this country.
And more and more shootings are happening in schools. All kinds of schools, from elementary to college campuses.
Some city schools have adopted using metal detectors to prevent weapons entering their buildings.
And Baltimore is considering that as an option as well starting this spring.
The pilot weapons detection system will first be installed at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, Patterson High School, Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School and Carver Vocational-Technical High School.
Some are not sold on the idea.
A group called the Baltimore student Union started a social media campaign to try and convince school board members to not go through with it.
If they protect judges and lawyers with them at courthouses and etc. , they can be used to protect kids in schools.
But that doesn’t fix the problem. And truth be told could create other issues too.
Source: WBAL
Winner of $2.04B Powerball Jackpot Revealed
Speaking of protection.
Edwin Castro from California might need protection. He is the big $2 billion Powerball jackpot winner.
He did say he wants to remain private and in turn declined to attend yesterday’s announcement event.
Unfortunately for him, he could not remain completely anonymous. In California lottery winners’ names are public record.
But there was a big benefit for the Cali resident. The sate doesn’t charge state income tax on lottery winnings, which is “like winning a second $123 million jackpot”, the San Jose Mercury News reports.
That is a nice bonus to add to his lump sum bottom line. Lottery spokesperson said that lump sum payment will be $997.6 million.
The record setting jackpot also generated a record $156 million for California public schools.
And next time you paly remember the chances of picking all six numbers correctly is one in 292.2 million.
50 Cent inks new FOX deal
Next up.
Story of another person that is winning right now.
Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent has had a great music career. He became a business mogul and then made the switch to film and television with much success
The Power book series and its millions of viewers is evidence of that. Now Fox is asking 50 to bring some of that success to their network.
50 just inked a h non-exclusive broadcast deal with Fox.
They announced that he will “develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series” in partnership with his G-Unit Film & Television production company.
50 said in a statement, “I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions.”
So not a bad Vday for Fif.
Source: Revolt