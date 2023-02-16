Metal Detectors In Bmore City Schools; Big Powerball Winner Revealed; & 50 Cent Gets A New Deal

Baltimore City schools to roll out new weapons detection system

Gun violence is an issue in our communities and a problem for this country.

And more and more shootings are happening in schools. All kinds of schools, from elementary to college campuses.

Some city schools have adopted using metal detectors to prevent weapons entering their buildings.

And Baltimore is considering that as an option as well starting this spring.

The pilot weapons detection system will first be installed at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, Patterson High School, Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School and Carver Vocational-Technical High School.

Some are not sold on the idea.

A group called the Baltimore student Union started a social media campaign to try and convince school board members to not go through with it.

If they protect judges and lawyers with them at courthouses and etc. , they can be used to protect kids in schools.

But that doesn’t fix the problem. And truth be told could create other issues too.