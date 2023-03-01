Nationwide SNAP Benefits Are Decreasing; HS Team Forfeit Game Due To Transgender Athlete; & A Car That Could Repossess Itself

The Buzz!
Here’s why millions of Americans will lose $3 billion in monthly food stamp benefits starting in March
Every household in the SNAP program will see their monthly benefits shrink by at least $95, according to the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy, some larger families could see reductions of $250 or more.
“It’s something that people are going to notice,” said the director of federal SNAP policy at the center. “It’s $3 billion a month that’s going to food that’s not going to be there anymore.”
The cut is due to the end of the nationwide pandemic hunger relief program approved by Congress three years ago.
The effects will be felt in the 32 states and the District of Columbia that were still providing the emergency allotments, That includes us here in Maryland.
So heads up and be aware of what’s happening. Time to get thrifty and smart with our spending.
Source: CNN
Girls high school basketball team forfeits tournament rather than play against transgender player
Next.
I’ve heard of different reasons for a team to forfeit a game. not enough players, misconduct situations. But this is the first time I’ve heard of a team choosing to take a loss due to a player on the other team being transgender student athlete.
That’s what took place when the Girls basketball team from Mid Vermont Christian School had to play in an out of state tournament against the Long Trail School.
A statement from the head of school at MVCS said, “We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players. Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.”
The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) policy on gender identity, says students are able to participate in athletic activities “in a manner consistent with their gender identity,” which is outlined in the Vermont Agency of Education Best Practices for Schools Regarding Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students.
That coach said not today.
Source: CNN
Ford wants to allow your car to lock you out — and even drive itself to an impound lot or scrapyard — if you miss payments
Last but not least.
If you have ever gone through a car repossession, then you the process of dodging and hiding your car from the repo man.
Well Ford wants to cut the cat and mouse game out of repossessing their vehicles.
They want to patent technology that would allow a car to lock out its driver and even repossess itself, if its driver doesn’t keep up with payments.
In the patent application, Ford describes the use of a “repossession system computer” that can facilitate the process, which starts out with some minor annoyances that would cause “discomfort” to the vehicle owner. If a driver ignores warnings about their missing payments, the process would begin with the computer disabling functionality of features like cruise control, GPS, air conditioning, and the radio. The computer could also prompt the car to start emitting an “incessant and unpleasant sound” whenever the driver is there.
If you still don’t make payments. The vehicle can drive itself to a specific location for an easy pick up by a tow truck. Or it could drive itself to the repossession agency.
And check this out. The computer could communicate with your car’s lender, determine the car’s market value. And if its not worth the repossession, then it could drive itself to a scrapyard.
The future is now.
Source: Business Insider
-
