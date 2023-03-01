Nationwide SNAP Benefits Are Decreasing; HS Team Forfeit Game Due To Transgender Athlete; & A Car That Could Repossess Itself

Here’s why millions of Americans will lose $3 billion in monthly food stamp benefits starting in March

Food prices are already high. Now things might get even more difficult.

Every household in the SNAP program will see their monthly benefits shrink by at least $95, according to the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy, some larger families could see reductions of $250 or more.

“It’s something that people are going to notice,” said the director of federal SNAP policy at the center. “It’s $3 billion a month that’s going to food that’s not going to be there anymore.”

The cut is due to the end of the nationwide pandemic hunger relief program approved by Congress three years ago.

The effects will be felt in the 32 states and the District of Columbia that were still providing the emergency allotments, That includes us here in Maryland.

So heads up and be aware of what’s happening. Time to get thrifty and smart with our spending.

Source: CNN