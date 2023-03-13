Many R&B artists often return to their roots with gospel music and LaTocha Scott of Xscape is opening up about why she decided to make the switch.
Scott recently signed with Motown and is sharing why she felt now was the right time to do so in her career.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
“Where I come from, is from the church,” she shared. “So I wanted to go back to my roots to allow people to know, that was first for me.”
Check out the clip below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
RELATED: Xscape’s LaTocha Scott Signs Deal With Motown Gospel
LaTocha Scott Shares Why She Decided To Pivot Into Gospel Music & Recent Deal With Motown was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
5 Reasons Why We Love Method Man
-
Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts