Alien Motherships Here? Pentagon Says Possibly; Juan Dixon Loses Head Coach Job; & MD’s Conceal Carry law Could Be Changing.

Pentagon And Harvard UFO Experts: Alien ‘Motherships’ Could Be Flying Through Our Solar System First up. Do you think other life forms exist? The pentagon and Harvard UFO experts do. The head of the Pentagon’s UFO investigative unit, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) , and a Harvard astrophysicist claim in a new research paper that Alien motherships could be flying through our solar system. In the paper they wrote, “An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions.” Loeb said. “NASA is now designing things that will land on Mars with a parachute shape. These are things that we are planning, and we should consider them as possibilities for other civilizations. “Our planet is not unique. There are billions of planets like the Earth in the Milky Way galaxy. So why would we think that this is unusual? He went on to say that its too early to tell now, but they are collecting data and analyzing it. And maybe someday we will find out the truth and learn if alien motherships really are monitoring our planet. We are not alone. Source: MSN.com

Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Juan Dixon Reportedly Fired From Coaching Position Next. Speaking of out, Juan Dixon, former University of Maryland star and NBA player is out as head coach of the Coppin State men’s Basketball team. After six seasons and a record of 51 wins and 131 losses, including a 2021 MEAC regular season title the university made the decision to move on to someone else. Juan’s last season was a rough one. The team went 9-23, he was scrutinized for how he handled a situation involving a former player filing a lawsuit against one of his former staff members, claiming that the assistant manipulated him into sending nude photos and sexually suggestive text messages and extorting him in the process.

That incident and more recently a cheating scandal played out on the reality show the Housewives’ of Potomac, which he appears in with his wife Robyn, a cast member.

And I hopefully for Juan none of that comes into play if he chooses another coaching opportunity

Its March and the madness is here.

Major changes coming for Maryland’s ‘concealed carry’ law

Last but not least.

Things are changing in Maryland too.

When it comes to its concealed carry law.

The the Gun Safety Act could see some revisions to make it more constitutional.

Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Vice-Chair said, “the bill, as introduced, may have been written too broadly, it was a challenge to defend constitutionally. So, we came back, we redrafted the bill in a way, I think, is simultaneously both narrower and stronger,” he said.

Some of the changes presented include dropping the prohibition on carrying a firearm within 100 feet of a public space. Restricted spaces have been narrowed to schools, health facilities, polling places, live theater, stadiums, concert venues or government buildings, including those leased.

It would also prohibit taking a firearm into someone’s private property without permission.

Only exemption would be law enforcement, including retired police in good standing, and military.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said, “At the end of the day, this bill is about less guns. We have to make a decision as a people. Do we want everyone in a society where everyone has to be armed to the hilt in order to feel safe? Or do we want to create a society where we don’t need a gun to feel safe.”

Violators could see First offenders face a misdemeanor that carries 90 days in jail and a $3,000 fine. Subsequent offenses could carry a 15-month prison sentence and $7,500 fine.