A Deadly Fungus Is Spreading Across U.S.; DEA Warns Of New Killer Drug Combo; & Over 30,000 Workers In LA School District On Strike

CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US

There’s a new warning from the CDC.

This alarm is for a rare and sometimes deadly fungal disease called Candida aurism.

Health officials said, the fungus, which affects primarily old people and those with weakened immune systems, rejects treatments from traditional antifungal medications and has a mortality rate of up to 60 percent.

Adding that the fungus’s resistance to antifungal medication is “particularly concerning” because those medications are often the first option for treatment.

CDC officials said the coronavirus pandemic potentially worsened the spread of the fungus, as the increased attention on the COVID-19 virus meant there was less emphasis on screening for C. auris.

The disease has now been tracked in half of the states in the U.S.,

The fungus does not usually present a risk to young people.