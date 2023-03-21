A Deadly Fungus Is Spreading Across U.S.; DEA Warns Of New Killer Drug Combo; & Over 30,000 Workers In LA School District On Strike

THE BUZZ!
CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
DEA issues alert about widespread threat of xylazine
Classes canceled for more than 500,000 LA school students as service workers go on strike
• A 30% pay raise, plus an additional $2 an hour over next four years
• Increased employment hours for part-time workers
The school superintendent told CNN the school district has tried to negotiate in good faith.
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Lavon Lewis
Can’t Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won’t Soon Forget
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
‘The Wire’ Actor Lance Reddick Has Died, Age 60