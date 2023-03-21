The Buzz

A Deadly Fungus Is Spreading Across U.S.; DEA Warns Of New Killer Drug Combo; & Over 30,000 Workers In LA School District On Strike

Published on March 21, 2023
CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US

First up.
There’s a new warning from the CDC.
This alarm is for a rare and sometimes deadly fungal disease called Candida aurism.
Health officials said, the fungus, which affects primarily old people and those with weakened immune systems, rejects treatments from traditional antifungal medications and has a mortality rate of up to 60 percent.
Adding that the fungus’s resistance to antifungal medication is “particularly concerning” because those medications are often the first option for treatment.

CDC officials said the coronavirus pandemic potentially worsened the spread of the fungus, as the increased attention on the COVID-19 virus meant there was less emphasis on screening for C. auris.
The disease has now been tracked in half of the states in the U.S.,
The fungus does not usually present a risk to young people.
Source: THE HILL

DEA issues alert about widespread threat of xylazine

Next.
Something else harmful to look out for.
The U.S. Drug and Enforcement agency issued an alert about a drug that’s making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier.
Introducing xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer also commonly known as “tranq” or “tranq dope.”
Xylazine is not approved for human use. It has heavy sedative effects like an opioid, but it isn’t one, and it doesn’t respond to the opioid overdose antidote.
A problematic combination that can make drug overdoses deadly.
The DEA says people who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine may develop severe necrotic skin wounds that may lead to tissue death and amputation.
A researcher at the University of California said Fentanyl is a fast-acting opioid, and users say that adding xylazine can extend the duration of that high.
A director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy stated Xylazine is in all 50 states but is most concentrated in Philadelphia.
Source: CNN

Classes canceled for more than 500,000 LA school students as service workers go on strike

Last but not least.
The second largest school district in the United States is dealing with a worker strike.
Over 30,000 workers have walked off the job and decided to go on strike for better wages and working conditions.
Custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, special education assistants and other members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 chose to hit the picket line after a standstill in a year long negotiation with the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Members of the Los Angeles schools’ support workers union said they want:

• A 30% pay raise, plus an additional $2 an hour over next four years

• Increased employment hours for part-time workers

The school superintendent told CNN the school district has tried to negotiate in good faith.

Also, that Under California law, they cannot drive the school system into a red position.
And if we were to acquiesce to all the demands, that is exactly where we would be, that is not legally allowable.”
While both sides battle it out, the kids are missing out.
Source: ABC

