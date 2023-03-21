Paddle Boat Booze Cruise & Floating Tiki Bar Coming To Baltimore!

Spring is here, the weather will soon be warming up, and it’ll be time to get outside!
Beginning next month, Paddle Club Baltimore will be looking for you! Baltimore’s only passenger pedal boat and Annapolis’ first and only floating tiki bar will hit the water, courtesy of Sea Suite Cruises, a party boat company spreading from D.C. into Maryland.
The 30-foot catamaran-style cycle boat will launch from Harborview Marina next to Little Havana in April. It seats up to 20 people and has a BYOB policy!
NOTE: This includes beer, wine, champagne, seltzer or canned cocktail, but not hard liquor.
However, don’t expect to just chill because you’ll be powering the boat but there is a motor just in case.
