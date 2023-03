A Baltimore Mass Shooting Leaves One Dead; A Man And Car Rescued From Inner Harbor; & Uganda’s Extreme New Laws On LGBQT

5 wounded, 1 dead in west Baltimore mass shooting

Gun violence and mass shootings are happening way too often across this country.

And it happened here in Baltimore.

According to police patrol officers arrived to the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert.

Once there they found six people all suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died at the scene.

The other survivors were taken to the hospital. One person remains in critical condition.

The victims range from 15 to 24 years of age.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 410-396- 2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.