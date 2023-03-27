Kandi Calls LaTocha “Corny” For Clowning Her Vocals

Kandi isn’t here for her Xscape groupmate, LaTocha, clowning her singing. In fact, she’s calling her corny for it!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
In a clip posted to Kandi Online, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star says, “You are trying to clown a person’s voice, whose voice, is leading on half the hits that is your claim to fame.”
Check out the clip below:
Kandi continued with, “The same voice that has accomplished more than you.”
Chile, it seems like the drama within Xscape is never-ending, but do you agree with Kandi’s point?
Check out the full episode below and let us know:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV
Da Brat Hot Spot: Xscape’s Kandi and LaTocha Weigh In On Their Longstanding Fued [WATCH]
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
-
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Lavon Lewis
-
Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over “Isley Brothers” Trademark
-
Can’t Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won’t Soon Forget
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Win FREE New Edition Legacy Tour Tix + $200 CASH!! [Details Here]