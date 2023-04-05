The Buzz

MLK Jr’s Daughter’s Call To Action On Gun Legislation; Trump 34 Felony Charges Not Reason For Next Court Date; & Missing 2 Year Old Found In Gator’s Mouth.

Published on April 5, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., calls for permanent school walkouts until gun control passes

First up.
April 4th marked the 55th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee.
His daughter and CEO of The King Center Bernice King spoke on the occasion and addressed gun violence too.
Tying the recent Nashville school shooting to her Father’s murder.
Saying, “My father was assassinated with a rifle that would be the equivalent of what we call assault weapons today, and 55 years later we’re just increasing the access to these instruments.”

As for addressing the gun violence issue, she cheered students for walking out of schools to protest and say they have everything to gain from taking a stand.
She said, “It should not have to take this kind of effort, but we’re living in times where what my father did, which was to really sacrifice their very lives, sacrifice their job, sacrifice their home, sacrifice everything — we’re right back at that place.”
Her wish, to really organize them in a way that their walkout is not a day, but it’s the Montgomery bus protests, that we refuse to return to school until there is some significant legislation that bans assault weapons.
King said. “What we need to do is develop the capacity to love each other, to be compassionate, to create just and equitable circumstances in this world.”
I agree.
Source: The Hill

Trump Literally Lists All His Grievances in Post-Arraignment Speech

Next.
Trump fresh off his history making court appearance. becoming the first president or former president to get indicted.
An indictment that came with 34 felony charges, all to which he plead not guilty.
One accusation is a $30,000 payment to a doorman at one of his buildings, who claimed to have information about an illegitimate child that Trump fathered with a housekeeper.
But believe it or not none of those 34 felony charges is why he has to return to a Manhattan courtroom in a couple weeks.
He is set to face a civil trial brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll under a new state law, which alleges he raped Carroll in a high-end department store decades ago.
Not to mention investigations on attempted 2020 election subversion, and his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Also the New York Attorney General Letitia James‘ $250 million civil suit against him and his company for fraud.
We’ll see if he can Trump his way out of all of this mess.

Fla. man charged in death of boy found in gator also stabbed child’s mom over 100 times: report

Last but not least.
A tragic story that leaves a 21 year old man in custody for allegedly murder of woman and her 2 year old son.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that Thomas Mosley, 21, allegedly killed little Taylen Mosley and his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, after guests left a 21st birthday party for Mosley in the mom’s St. Petersburg apartment.
The woman’s body ws found in the bathroom of the apartment stabbed over 100 times.
The young boy however wasmissing.
Police issued an Amber Alert, deployed drones and a helicopter and brought in a bloodhound from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit to search for him.
He was found after reports of an alligator having something in his mouth was reported.
Police shot the animal and retrieved what turned out to be two year old Taylen Mosley.
They have not revealed how the toddler was killed or whether the alligator had played a role in that. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.
According to FOX 13, Mosley will be held  at the Pinellas County Jail without bond once released from the hospital.
Source: New York Post

