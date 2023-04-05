MLK Jr’s Daughter’s Call To Action On Gun Legislation; Trump 34 Felony Charges Not Reason For Next Court Date; & Missing 2 Year Old Found In Gator’s Mouth.

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., calls for permanent school walkouts until gun control passes

April 4th marked the 55th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee.

His daughter and CEO of The King Center Bernice King spoke on the occasion and addressed gun violence too.

Tying the recent Nashville school shooting to her Father’s murder.

Saying, “My father was assassinated with a rifle that would be the equivalent of what we call assault weapons today, and 55 years later we’re just increasing the access to these instruments.”

As for addressing the gun violence issue, she cheered students for walking out of schools to protest and say they have everything to gain from taking a stand.

She said, “It should not have to take this kind of effort, but we’re living in times where what my father did, which was to really sacrifice their very lives, sacrifice their job, sacrifice their home, sacrifice everything — we’re right back at that place.”

Her wish, to really organize them in a way that their walkout is not a day, but it’s the Montgomery bus protests, that we refuse to return to school until there is some significant legislation that bans assault weapons.

King said. “What we need to do is develop the capacity to love each other, to be compassionate, to create just and equitable circumstances in this world.”

I agree.