A 1st In 150 Years For Baltimore County; Expelled Black Lawmakers Possible Return To House; & The World’s Most Expensive Fruits

Robert McCullough set to be first Black police chief in Baltimore County

First up.

For the first time in a 150 years the county has nominated an African American man to be their police chief.

Believe it or not. a black man has never held that position until now.

Robert McCullough, a West Baltimore native a formerly retired colonel who served 35 years with the Baltimore County Police Department, got the approval from County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

He said “McCullough has shown the pride and innovation necessary to set new standard for the police force.”

McCullough on his new job said, becoming chief was not always in his sights, but he was able to rise through the ranks by working hard. He added, “I remember when I was the only African American on my shift; that reality motivated me to be the best I can be in everything I did,” McCullough said. “Some would say the chance of someone who looks like me, an 18-year-old kid from West Baltimore, to become chief of police in Baltimore county was less than zero.”

Congrats to him, salute.