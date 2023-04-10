A 1st In 150 Years For Baltimore County; Expelled Black Lawmakers Possible Return To House; & The World’s Most Expensive Fruits

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Robert McCullough set to be first Black police chief in Baltimore County
First up.
For the first time in a 150 years the county has nominated an African American man to be their police chief.
Believe it or not. a black man has never held that position until now.
Robert McCullough, a West Baltimore native a formerly retired colonel who served 35 years with the Baltimore County Police Department, got the approval from County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
He said “McCullough has shown the pride and innovation necessary to set new standard for the police force.”
McCullough on his new job said, becoming chief was not always in his sights, but he was able to rise through the ranks by working hard. He added, “I remember when I was the only African American on my shift; that reality motivated me to be the best I can be in everything I did,” McCullough said. “Some would say the chance of someone who looks like me, an 18-year-old kid from West Baltimore, to become chief of police in Baltimore county was less than zero.”
Congrats to him, salute.
Source: The Griot
Nashville to vote to reinstate Tennessee lawmaker expelled for gun control protest
Next.
Three democratic lawmakers, two black men and one white woman, considered for expulsion from the house after participating in a gun control protest.
Only the two black men were expelled.
Blatant hypocrisy.
But those expelled lawmakers could get there seats right back.
Nashville officials will vote to reinstate one of those men.
The other Rep. Justin Pearson, could be reappointed at a Wednesday meeting of the Shelby County Commission.
Both men though have said they want to be reappointed and plan to run in a special election.
And this is sounding more like someone wanted to teach someone a lesson.
GOP leaders said the actions — used only a handful times since the Civil War — had nothing to do with race, and instead were necessary to avoid setting a precedent that lawmakers’ disruptions of House proceedings through protest would be tolerated.
They can use to the law for you or against you.
Be smart.
Source: AP News
The 10 Most Expensive Fruits In The World
Last but not least.
Luxury is a very popular word. Defined as the state of great comfort and extravagant living.
The problem is luxury usually means expensive.
How about luxury fruits.
Yes, there are some fruits that are very costly.
Here is a list of the top ten most expensive fruits:
- White Jewel Strawberries – $10 a single berry
- Seka-Ichi Apples – $20
- Buddha-Shaped Pears – $8 each
- Yubari King Melon – $200 each
- Square Watermelon – $100 each
- Dekopon Citrus – A six-pack of these large orange fruits will cost $80
- Miyazaki Mango – Priced between $50 and $3,600 each.
- Densuke Watermelon – starting at $250 each / are arguably the most expensive variety of watermelon in the world
- Ruby Roman Grapes – costs anywhere between $90 and $450. Only 24,000 bunches are produced each year.
- Lost Gardens of Heligan Pineapple – grown in Cornwall’s Lost Gardens of Heligan, in the Southwestern part of England, sell for roughly $15,000 each.
Might have to take out a loan to try some of these fruits.
They better come with a tax write off.
Source: Delish
