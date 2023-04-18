Freaknik Documentary Facing Lawsuit; & Man Sentenced 70 Years For Spitting On Police; & Kidnapped By Cartel, Now Arrested By Police.

WHOOMP, THERE IT IS! BLACK PROFESSIONALS REPORTEDLY FILING LAWSUIT TO STOP RELEASE OF “FREAKNIK” DOCUMENTARY First.

Hulu’s upcoming documentary on Freaknik, the infamous Spring break festival that took place during the 90’s in Atlanta.

The documentary called Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, has created a lot of buzz, and a lot of panic.

People are starting to worry about reappearing video that may show them in a light that is not in line with their current lifestyle.

Some folks are more worried than others though.

News One reports a group of Black women professionals, including a politician, three high-level corporate executives, and a judge, have lawyered up and are threatening to sue Hulu in hopes of stopping the documentary’s release,

Release of the new documentary is planned for April 2024, which will be the 30th anniversary of the renowned Freaknik festival of 1994.

Looks like some people had a lot more fun than others.

Get ready for some Freaknik stories to be relived, retold, and soon to be re-watched.