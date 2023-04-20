The Buzz

Green Beans Used To Do What? More Alleged Abuse Victims For Creed III Star; & Facebook Sharing $725 Million To Its Users.

Published on April 20, 2023

THE BUZZ!

Nearly 800 pounds of fentanyl worth $21.1 million found in shipment of green beans

First.
Green beans are a good source of folate, potassium, protein and fiber which can help lower cholesterol and regulate blood pressure.
But what else can green beans help you do?
How about smuggle drugs.
More than 3.5 million fentanyl pills, worth an estimated $21.1 million, were discovered in a shipment of green beans, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said in a press release they conducted a “non-intrusive inspection,” during which time they found “irregularities,” prompting them to bring in a narcotic detectors who then found the small blue pills.

Hidden with the beans were 308 packages of fentanyl pills, weighing just over 776 pounds.

Fentanyl shipments has been found hidden in food items before. Last year, authorities seized fentanyl pills stuffed inside candy boxes, in flour bags, ground coffee cans and buffet-style pans filled with food.

Food and drugs.
I guess that’s why they have the Food and Drug Administration.
Source: CBS

Jonathan Majors’ Issues Worsen as More Alleged Abuse Victims Cooperate With D.A.’s Office (EXCLUSIVE)

Next.
Creed III star Jonathan Majors is having a hard time dealing with his domestic violence charges case.
Especially now that more alleged abuse victims could come forward.
Sources familiar with the matter tell Variety that multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
The D.A. declined comment.
According to a statement from Majors’ attorney, Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone, . The District Attorney has received concrete proof from us that the accusations are untrue. He is innocent, has never abused anyone, and we are convinced that he will be completely vindicated. The District Attorney has received concrete proof from us that the accusations are untrue. He will be entirely cleared, we’re sure of it.
Majors is set for a court appearance in May 2023
We’ll see how this one turns out.
Source: Variety.com

How to apply for your share of Facebook’s $725 million settlement in privacy suit

Finally,
Free money from Facebook.
Have you applied for your share of Facebook’s multi million dollar settlement.
If you haven’t heard.
Facebook was involved in a class action law suit for their relationship with Cambridge Analytica, which harvested the personal data of 87 million Facebook users.
Instead of going through everything and admitting any wrong doing, they settled and agreed to payout $725 million.
Individual settlement payments haven’t yet been established because payouts depend on how many users submit claims and how long each user maintained a Facebook account.
As for who qualifies.  People who had an active U.S. Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2022 are eligible. And the claim is only valid if a person resided in America during the entirety of that time.

You have until Aug. 25 to enter a claim.

You could end up getting a couple dollars, literally.

Source: CNBC / NY Post

