Green Beans Used To Do What? More Alleged Abuse Victims For Creed III Star; & Facebook Sharing $725 Million To Its Users.

Nearly 800 pounds of fentanyl worth $21.1 million found in shipment of green beans

More than 3.5 million fentanyl pills, worth an estimated $21.1 million, were discovered in a shipment of green beans, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said in a press release they conducted a “non-intrusive inspection,” during which time they found “irregularities,” prompting them to bring in a narcotic detectors who then found the small blue pills.

Hidden with the beans were 308 packages of fentanyl pills, weighing just over 776 pounds. Fentanyl shipments has been found hidden in food items before. Last year, authorities seized fentanyl pills stuffed inside candy boxes, in flour bags, ground coffee cans and buffet-style pans filled with food.

