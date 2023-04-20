Green Beans Used To Do What? More Alleged Abuse Victims For Creed III Star; & Facebook Sharing $725 Million To Its Users.

Jonathan Majors’ Issues Worsen as More Alleged Abuse Victims Cooperate With D.A.’s Office (EXCLUSIVE) Next.

Creed III star Jonathan Majors is having a hard time dealing with his domestic violence charges case.

Especially now that more alleged abuse victims could come forward.

Sources familiar with the matter tell Variety that multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

The D.A. declined comment.

According to a statement from Majors' attorney, Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. The District Attorney has received concrete proof from us that the accusations are untrue. He is innocent, has never abused anyone, and we are convinced that he will be completely vindicated.

Majors is set for a court appearance in May 2023

We’ll see how this one turns out.