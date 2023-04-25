This Scam Took Maryland Family For $38K; Drugs Resembling Candy Send Kids To Hospital; & Newly Fired Anchors Share Something Else

Maryland man loses $38K to “grandparent scam” using replicated voice First.

How good does a scam have to be to trick you?

Be aware of the grandparent scam. It has fooled quite a few people, even one here in Maryland.

The scam started with a frantic phone call from a woman who said she was their granddaughter. She told them she had gotten into a serious car accident that sent three people to the hospital. Police impounded her car, took away her phone, and were detaining her at the station. She was desperate for help, and begged them not to tell her parents.

She even had them talk to her lawyer.

The problem, it was all a scam. A good one.

So good they believed the person on the phone was their granddaughter. It not only fooled them but fooled the girls parents as well. They couldn’t tell the difference.

Scammers are using replicated voices to fool folks.