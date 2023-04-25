This Scam Took Maryland Family For $38K; Drugs Resembling Candy Send Kids To Hospital; & Newly Fired Anchors Share Something Else

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Maryland man loses $38K to “grandparent scam” using replicated voice
First.
How good does a scam have to be to trick you?
Be aware of the grandparent scam. It has fooled quite a few people, even one here in Maryland.
The scam started with a frantic phone call from a woman who said she was their granddaughter. She told them she had gotten into a serious car accident that sent three people to the hospital. Police impounded her car, took away her phone, and were detaining her at the station. She was desperate for help, and begged them not to tell her parents.
She even had them talk to her lawyer.
The problem, it was all a scam. A good one.
So good they believed the person on the phone was their granddaughter. It not only fooled them but fooled the girls parents as well. They couldn’t tell the difference.
Scammers are using replicated voices to fool folks.
It wasn’t until days later, after losing $38,000, when they got in touch with their granddaughter, that they realized they had been conned.
And scamming is big industry.
According to the Federal Trade Commission reports consumers lost nearly $8.8 billion to fraud last year. An increase of more than 30 percent over 2021.
Pay attention
Source: CBS
Three 7-Year-Olds Hospitalized After Mistaking Meth For Candy At School
Next.
Speaking of awareness.
Right here in Maryland three students got sick after finding a container of blue items that they thought was candy.
It wasn’t.
The three seven-year-old students ate the items and then felt dizzy. They ended up going to the school nurse, who then called EMS.
In an effort to be safe, they were transported to area hospitals. But since have been released from the hospital and are now in the care of their parents.
Investigators also think the products may have contained a methamphetamine-related drug, such as Adderall, ecstasy, or Molly, based on the toxicology of some of the victims.
The investigation is still going on.
I’m very happy these kids weren’t seriously injured or worse.
Source: Black America Web
Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson are hiring the same powerhouse lawyer — who’s helped TV hosts secure multimillion-dollar payouts from their old networks
Lastly.
The news was the news buzz yesterday.
Two news anchors from two major networks were fired on the same day.
Tucker Carlson got let go from Fox News and Don Lemon get let go from CNN.
The two have a lot in common.
Both were mainstays at their respective networks for some time and shared similar roles in the the same industry.
They share something else too now, the same attorney to handle their exits.
According to multiple reports, Carlson and Lemon have hired powerhouse attorney Bryan Freedman, who has a record of helping TV hosts secure millions from their old networks.
There haven’t been any legal actions yet, but there will undoubtedly be more.
Source: Business Insider
