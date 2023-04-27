Judy Harris-Dupart joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to give us insight on what to expect from Season 3 of Brat Loves Judy, airing tonight on WeTV!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Judy is a hair care mogul and reality show co-host. She explains that she and her wife (our very own Da Brat) open up on the show about their IVF and new parenting journey together.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“[You can expect] full transparency…you get to see our journey, our wins, and some of our losses,” she says.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The New Orleans-bred entrepreneur mentions that the show will include some family troubles, and hints to disagreements between Da Brat, her sister (Lisa Raye), herself, and her children.

See: Da Brat & Her Sister LisaRaye Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Between filming and being both wives and mothers, Judy and Da Brat have also been helping to promote healthy hair with their line Kaleidoscope x Da Brat—an extension of Judy’s multimillion-dollar company. Products can be found in stores or online.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Jesseca Harris-Dupart And Da Brat Talk About The Importance of Healthy Hair With Hair Care Brand Kaleidoscope

Congrats! Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Reveal They’re Having A Boy!

Dream Wedding, Dream Reality: Check Out Photos From WE Tv’s ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Second Season Screening

Judy Harris-Dupart Gives the Scoop on Season 3 of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ [TRAILER] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com