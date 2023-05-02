AI Tech Sends Black Man To Jail; Hollywood Could See A Writer’s Strike; & BCPSS Misspent Funds Totaling More Than Half A Million Dollars

Detroit Man Spends 30 Hours In Jail After AI Technology Misidentifies Him In A Criminal Case: ‘I Was Arrested For No Reason’ First. The utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a game-changer for many professionals and industries. It provides a lot of benefits like improved efficiency, and decision-making processes. AI can even help identify and solve complex problems that humans may not have been able to solve on their own.

However, as with any technology, there are drawbacks.

Just ask this Detroit man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 30 hours. All because face recognition technology misidentified him.

This black man was arrested in front of his wife and children two years after the incident.

The Detroit Police Department’s chief, James E. White, issued a statement that acknowledged the existence of checks and balances to prevent such situations. However, in this instance, none of the safeguards worked.

This incident raises the question of who is programming the AI technology, as there is a common saying that “all black people look alike.” The similar misconception appears to have crept into AI technologies as well.