AI Tech Sends Black Man To Jail; Hollywood Could See A Writer’s Strike; & BCPSS Misspent Funds Totaling More Than Half A Million Dollars

THE BUZZ!
Detroit Man Spends 30 Hours In Jail After AI Technology Misidentifies Him In A Criminal Case: ‘I Was Arrested For No Reason’
However, as with any technology, there are drawbacks.
Just ask this Detroit man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 30 hours. All because face recognition technology misidentified him.
This black man was arrested in front of his wife and children two years after the incident.
The Detroit Police Department’s chief, James E. White, issued a statement that acknowledged the existence of checks and balances to prevent such situations. However, in this instance, none of the safeguards worked.
This incident raises the question of who is programming the AI technology, as there is a common saying that “all black people look alike.” The similar misconception appears to have crept into AI technologies as well.
Hollywood writers go on strike after contract negotiations fail
The creator of the Netflix cartoon comedy “BoJack Horseman” outlined the writers’ demands during an interview with “NBC Nightly News.”
“We want more money,” he said. “We want enough money to make a basic living doing what we love.” He added, “I think we’re getting to the point where it’s going to be that the only people who can afford to try to start a career in television or movies are going to be people who are independently wealthy already.
We’ll see how these negations go.
I just hope they don’t try to replace writers with AI
IG report finds half a million dollars for BCPSS student transportation was misspent
According to a recent Inspector General report, between the 2018-19 and 2021-2022 school years, about 1,115 students were reported missing from school in 3,900 cases. The taxi company claimed they were taken there. The total cost came up to $631,547.
Who is lying here?
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
-
Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men