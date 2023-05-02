The Buzz

AI Tech Sends Black Man To Jail; Hollywood Could See A Writer’s Strike; & BCPSS Misspent Funds Totaling More Than Half A Million Dollars

Published on May 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Detroit Man Spends 30 Hours In Jail After AI Technology Misidentifies Him In A Criminal Case: ‘I Was Arrested For No Reason’

First.
The utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a game-changer for many professionals and industries. It provides a lot of benefits like improved efficiency, and decision-making processes. AI can even help identify and solve complex problems that humans may not have been able to solve on their own.

However, as with any technology, there are drawbacks.

Just ask this Detroit man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 30 hours. All because face recognition technology misidentified him.

This black man was arrested in front of his wife and children two years after the incident.

The Detroit Police Department’s chief, James E. White, issued a statement that acknowledged the existence of checks and balances to prevent such situations. However, in this instance, none of the safeguards worked.

This incident raises the question of who is programming the AI technology, as there is a common saying that “all black people look alike.” The similar misconception appears to have crept into AI technologies as well.

Source: Blavity

Hollywood writers go on strike after contract negotiations fail

Next.
What could cause your favorite TV show to not air.
That is because the writer’s in Hollywood are fed up and are planning to go on strike.
it’s the first walkout in Hollywood in more than fifteen years.
This comes after high-stakes negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to come to an agreement.
The strike would effectively halt production on TV programs, streaming shows, and potentially certain films, shaking up the entertainment business.
WGA members are seeking pay increases and structural changes to a business model that they say has made it increasingly difficult to make a living.

The creator of the Netflix cartoon comedy “BoJack Horseman” outlined the writers’ demands during an interview with “NBC Nightly News.”

“We want more money,” he said. “We want enough money to make a basic living doing what we love.” He added, “I think we’re getting to the point where it’s going to be that the only people who can afford to try to start a career in television or movies are going to be people who are independently wealthy already.

We’ll see how these negations go.

I just hope they don’t try to replace writers with AI

Source: NBC

IG report finds half a million dollars for BCPSS student transportation was misspent

Lastly.
The Maryland’s Inspector General has made another discovery. Misspent funds for BCPSS student transportation.
How about more than half a million dollars sent to a taxi firm over a 3-year period to pay for student transportation to school. But those trips may not have taken place.

According to a recent Inspector General report, between the 2018-19 and 2021-2022 school years, about 1,115 students were reported missing from school in 3,900 cases. The taxi company claimed they were taken there. The total cost came up to $631,547.

Who is lying here?

And that’s a big deal and a big amount of money to waste.
I’m sure there are teachers who wouldn’t minding getting a share of that money added to their salaries.
Source: WBFF

RELATED TAGS

african american artificial intelligence black man Detroit police

More from Magic 95.9
Close