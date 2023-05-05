Singer, songwriter, and minister Montell Jordan shares his Backstory from church singer to having one of the biggest songs in the country.
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
Montell Jordan Joins Colby Colb On The Backstory Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
Our Favorite 2023 Met Gala Moments Inspired By Timeless Karl Lagerfeld Looks [Gallery]