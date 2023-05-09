Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of S.W.A.T. can rest easy. Shemar Moore and his 53-year-old abs will be back!

The television world was thrown for a loop when CBS announced it was canceling the popular show seemingly out of nowhere. Hell, even the shows star Shemar Moore responded by calling the brief cancellation an “f—ing mistake” on social media.

Well, that was then. This is now. Spotted on Variety, in a stunning reversal, CBS will bring S.W.A.T. back for what will be its seventh and final season.

Per Variety:

According to sources, talks continued between CBS and series co-producer Sony Pictures Television over the weekend following the cancellation announcement. The show has been a solid performer for CBS in its Friday night timeslot, with the decision ultimately coming down to the show’s financials. In addition to the renewal, series star Shemar Moore will serve as an executive producer on the final season.

CBS & Sony Were Happy To Speak On The About Face

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios president spoke on the reversal for S.W.A.T.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ‘S.W.A.T.’ and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” Reisenbach said.

Katherine Pope added, “‘S.W.A.T.’ has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers, and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of ‘S.W.A.T.’ We look forward to its return next season.”

Of course, Shemar Moore was ecstatic about the news. You can see his reaction below.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Shemar Moore & ‘S.W.A.T.’ Coming Back For 7th & Final Season After Stunning Reversal By CBS was originally published on cassiuslife.com