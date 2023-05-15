Local

14-Year-Old Girl Shot In West Baltimore, Juvenile Suspect In Custody

Published on May 15, 2023

Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl injured in West Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of McCulloh Street for reports of a shooting inside a home.

On the scene, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment. At this time, her condition remains unknown.

A juvenile male was taken into custody. Central District Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

