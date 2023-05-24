A Law To Define Sex; Target Removed Products For Employees Safety; & A Man’s Good Deed Leaves Him Dead.

Montana governor signs law saying “sex” can only be defined as male or female First.

Sex and gender are related but not the same.

A new bill signed in state law by the Governor of Montana provides some understanding.

The bill defines sex as male and female.

A definition that doesn’t sit well with the LGBTQ+ community, who are arguing that the law will deny legal recognition to nonbinary and transgender people.

Medical professionals also chimed in saying the laws also ignore that some people are born as intersex — a term that encompasses about 60 conditions in which a person is born with genitalia, reproductive organs, chromosomes and/or hormone levels that don’t fit typical definitions of male or female.

The change was necessary according to the sponsor of the bill, to clarify from a legal standpoint that “sex” and “gender” don’t mean the same thing. A person’s biological sex cannot be changed, he said. “You may claim to be able to change your gender or express your gender in a different way, but you can never change your biological sex.”

And as for the possible work around of changing your sex on your birth certificate, that’s a no. Montana’s health department passed a rule saying no changes could be made to the listed sex on a resident’s birth certificate unless it was incorrectly recorded due to a transcription error.

Well either way the bill was approved during a legislative session and will take effect October 1st.