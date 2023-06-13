Tory Lanez Sentencing: Here’s Everything We Know

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Los Angeles judge has delayed sentencing for rapper Tory Lanez in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

According to reports, Judge Herriford has rescheduled Tory Lanez’s sentencing date to August 7, with his lawyer’s sentencing recommendations due on Aug 1.

Prosecutors have recommended Lanez be sentenced to 13 years.

Here is everything we know about the case, thus far:

The long-awaited sentencing comes just a year after the Canadian rap star was convicted in December 2020. Lanez, a native of Toronto, was convicted of assault with a semi-automatic firearm for shooting the Grammy Award-winning femcee in the foot during their 2020 roadside dispute in the Hollywood Hills.

The 30-year-old artist was also convicted of discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. According to Meg’s emotional testimony in December, the incident occurred after the two hip-hop stars attended a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house. Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former best friend, was also present during the incident.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles prosecutors filed a motion asking Superior Court Judge David Herriford to slam the rapper with a 13-year prison sentence for Meg’s shooting. They argued that “circumstances of aggravation” were present in the case and cited Lanez’s “callousness,” according to Billboard.

In the sentencing memorandum, which was filed on June 6, Deputy District Attorneys Kathy Ta and Alexander Bott argued that giving Lanez anything less than 13 years would “endanger public safety” and “not be in the interest of justice.” Officials claimed that the shooting and the rhymer’s “campaign to humiliate and re-traumatize the victim” were grounds for the lengthy sentence.

“The defendant actively invited harassment of the victim by spreading misinformation to his large following in an effort to galvanize the public against the victim and even the prosecution team without any regard to the dangers it posed,” the prosecutors wrote. “The defendant has weaponized misinformation to his large following to such a degree that it has left a lasting traumatic impact on the victim.”

Ta and Bott also penned that Lanez “not only lacks remorse” but was “clearly incapable of accepting any responsibility for his own actions.”

The prosecutors added, “The defendant’s lack of remorse is insidious, leaving this court no assurances that the defendant will not repeat this type of behavior in the future.”

Lanez could face up to 22 years and 8 months in prison. The rapper has been fighting tooth and nail for a new trial since April. The sentencing has been delayed several times to allow for Lanez to find new attorneys and file a motion for a new trial. On May 8, the rapper born Daystar Peterson, appeared in court with his new lawyers Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez after he fired his attorney George Mgdesyan. Lanez’s legal team delivered a new motion testifying against some of the evidence that was previously presented throughout the case. According to Rolling Stone, the 30-year-old hip-hop star’s legal aids argued that a photo of the rapper’s gun tattoo on his chest should not have been shown in court. Barhoma and Baez claimed that photo “deprived” the rapper of due “process” and painted him out to be “a gun-wielding criminal.” At the May hearing, the legal duo also took issue with Kelsey Harris’s confusing interview with prosecutors. Before she took to the stand in December, Meg’s former best friend conducted a recorded interview with prosecutors where she alleged Lanez threatened to shoot her minutes before the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s roadside assault. She later recanted her statement in court. The legal duo argued that Harris never confirmed whether she saw the “Luv” artist shoot at Megan.

Barhoma and Baez told Judge David Herriford that they were working to gather new DNA evidence that they believed would exonerate Lanez from his impending prison sentence.

They claimed they had hired “one of the best DNA experts in the nation” to carefully analyze the DNA from the weapon retrieved from the scene of the shooting, Vibe noted. In April, Lanez alleged that his DNA was “100 percent excluded and 100 percent eliminated from the gun” in a phone testimony. Ultimately, Judge Herrifoed rejected the defense’s bid for a new trial. “The court finds no error, prosecutorial misconduct or newly discovered evidence,” Herriford said, according to Fox 11. “Motion denied.” Megan Thee Stallion revealed more detials about the shooting at the December trial. During the December trial, Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, testified that Lanez shot at her after they got into a heated argument following a party a Kylie Jenner’s home. Megan revealed that she was in a sexual relationship with Lanez at the time. The rapper hid the status of her relationship from her ex-friend Kelsey because she also had a crush on the Canadian star. Tension flared between the pair when Lanez revealed their sexual history to Harris as they were leaving the party together in the same vehicle. The argument escalated when the Traumazine rhymer asked to be let out of the car. According to Megan, as she stepped out of the vehicle, Lanez fired five rounds at her from the passenger seat, striking her in the foot. The rapper allegedly told Megan to “dance bitch” as he carried out the assault. Megan also alleged that Lanez offered her $1 million in hush money following the incident. SEE ALSO: Tory Lanez Could Face Harsher Sentence For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion: Report Jury: Tory Lanez Guilty On All Counts

