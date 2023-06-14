A Dream Gets This Man Shot & Arrested; Trump Gets Legal Advice From Unlikely Source; & An Army Base Is Renamed After Black War Hero

The Buzz

Illinois man charged after shooting himself during dream about burglary

First.

Have you ever had a dream that felt so real that you thought it was.

For this Illinois man his dream was more like a nightmare. After he allegedly shot himself in the leg while dreaming that a burglar was breaking into his home.

Police found a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators learned that while in a daze from the nightmare, he retrieved his .357 Magnum Revolver and fired at the intruder, who he thought was real.

Authorities said that when he fired his gun, he accidentally shot himself and woke up from the dream.

Fortunately, the bullet went through his leg and into the bed, injuring no one else. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

Unfortunately, he was charged with possessing a firearm with a revoked Firearm Owners Identification card, as well as reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Yeah, that is a bad dream for real.