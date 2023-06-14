A Dream Gets This Man Shot & Arrested; Trump Gets Legal Advice From Unlikely Source; & An Army Base Is Renamed After Black War Hero

The Buzz
Illinois man charged after shooting himself during dream about burglary
Police found a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
You’ll Never Guess Who Just Gave Donald Trump ‘Legal Advice’
Someone who has been through a high profile trial before is giving Donald Trump some advice.
After arraigning the former president on 37 criminal counts regarding his mishandling of sensitive national secrets, documentation, and an alleged cover-up, to which he pleaded not guilty,
OJ Simpson commented on how Trump’s legal team is currently handling the situation.
He took to Twitter and posted a video, stating, “I received advice from some of the greatest legal minds of our generation, of my lifetime, and I want to share it. They all emphasized one thing to me: ‘Do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case.’ My point is, I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him. If they’re not, they should be fired, and he should sue them.”
Army renames Louisiana base for Black WWI hero who received Medal of Honor
The renaming ceremony was attended by Johnson’s great-grandson and other family members to celebrate his legacy, bravery and sacrifice.
Johnson joined the Army in 1917 and served in the segregated 369th Infantry Regiment.
Former President Theodore Roosevelt named him one of the five bravest Americans to serve in the conflict.
Congratulations to him and his family.
