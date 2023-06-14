The Buzz

A Dream Gets This Man Shot & Arrested; Trump Gets Legal Advice From Unlikely Source; & An Army Base Is Renamed After Black War Hero

Published on June 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Buzz

Illinois man charged after shooting himself during dream about burglary

First.
Have you ever had a dream that felt so real that you thought it was.
For this Illinois man his dream was more like a nightmare. After he allegedly shot himself in the leg while dreaming that a burglar was breaking into his home.

Police found a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators learned that while in a daze from the nightmare, he retrieved his .357 Magnum Revolver and fired at the intruder, who he thought was real.
Authorities said that when he fired his gun, he accidentally shot himself and woke up from the dream.

Fortunately, the bullet went through his leg and into the bed, injuring no one else. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.
Unfortunately, he was charged with possessing a firearm with a revoked Firearm Owners Identification card, as well as reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.
Yeah, that is a bad dream for real.
Source: NY Post

The Buzz

You’ll Never Guess Who Just Gave Donald Trump ‘Legal Advice’

Next.

Someone who has been through a high profile trial before is giving Donald Trump some advice.

After arraigning the former president on 37 criminal counts regarding his mishandling of sensitive national secrets, documentation, and an alleged cover-up, to which he pleaded not guilty,

OJ Simpson commented on how Trump’s legal team is currently handling the situation.

He took to Twitter and posted a video, stating, “I received advice from some of the greatest legal minds of our generation, of my lifetime, and I want to share it. They all emphasized one thing to me: ‘Do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case.’ My point is, I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him. If they’re not, they should be fired, and he should sue them.”

The Buzz!

Army renames Louisiana base for Black WWI hero who received Medal of Honor

Finally.
The U.S. Army renamed Fort Polk to Fort Johnson in honor of Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black World War I hero. Johnson was awarded the Medal of Honor decades after his heroic actions, which included single-handedly defending his unit against German soldiers despite sustaining 21 injuries.

The renaming ceremony was attended by Johnson’s great-grandson and other family members to celebrate his legacy, bravery and sacrifice.

Johnson joined the Army in 1917 and served in the segregated 369th Infantry Regiment.

Former President Theodore Roosevelt named him one of the five bravest Americans to serve in the conflict.

Congratulations to him and his family.

Source: NBC

RELATED TAGS

Dreams Interesting Headlines News the buzz

More from Magic 95.9
Close