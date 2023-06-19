Being Too Petty Can Be A Work Problem; This Superstar Singer Has Jock Itch; & A Pregnant Model Shot And Gives Birth

Ariana Cossie, a Christian influencer known as “The Home Depot Girl,” became an internet sensation when she shared a selfie wearing her work uniform, causing the post to go viral on social media.

In the post, she wore her Home Depot uniform with the caption, “The one job I work at that I get reminded I’m too pretty to work at.” The post quickly gained widespread attention, accumulating an impressive 35.8 million views and receiving 107,000 likes.

However, not all the attention she received was positive. One social media page suggested that she should start an OnlyFans account, a platform often associated with sex work. As a devoutly religious individual, she condemned the idea, sparking a flood of criticism from some.

The intense backlash ultimately led her to make a difficult decision—she was forced to leave her job at Home Depot and search for a new opportunity elsewhere. Nevertheless, she remains grateful for the chance to start fresh and appreciates the platform she has gained, allowing her to share her faith with others.

All of this started because she was a pretty girl working at Home Depot.