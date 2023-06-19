Being Too Petty Can Be A Work Problem; This Superstar Singer Has Jock Itch; & A Pregnant Model Shot And Gives Birth

THE BUZZ!
THANKS TO THE INTERNET, ‘THE HOME DEPOT GIRL’ IS FORCED TO QUIT AFTER HARASSMENT AND DOXXING
In the post, she wore her Home Depot uniform with the caption, “The one job I work at that I get reminded I’m too pretty to work at.” The post quickly gained widespread attention, accumulating an impressive 35.8 million views and receiving 107,000 likes.
However, not all the attention she received was positive. One social media page suggested that she should start an OnlyFans account, a platform often associated with sex work. As a devoutly religious individual, she condemned the idea, sparking a flood of criticism from some.
The intense backlash ultimately led her to make a difficult decision—she was forced to leave her job at Home Depot and search for a new opportunity elsewhere. Nevertheless, she remains grateful for the chance to start fresh and appreciates the platform she has gained, allowing her to share her faith with others.
All of this started because she was a pretty girl working at Home Depot.
Adele reveals she has ‘crude’ fungal infection from sweating in Spanx
Next.
Pregnant model, 22, shot inside car in DC, gives birth before dying of injuries
A tragic and hopeful story.
Two armed men wielding assault rifles targeted a 22-year-old pregnant model while she was sitting in a car in Washington, DC last week.
The victim, who was eight months pregnant, and the father of her unborn child were parked on 37th Street SE when the assailants arrived in another vehicle. The attackers exited their car and unleashed a barrage of bullets, as stated by the police.
Amidst the chaotic situation, her companion, who also sustained gunshot wounds, drove away and eventually stopped the car at an intersection approximately a mile away, according to WJLA’s report.
After sustaining gunshot wounds, the young woman from Fort Washington, Maryland, was quickly transported to a nearby hospital. She gave birth at the hospital, but later died from her injuries. The newborn baby remains in critical condition.
Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack, but they do not yet know the motive. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
-
Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash
-
Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
10 Times Maxwell’s Music Had Us Hittin’ High Notes!
-
Watch the Brand New Trailer to LeBron’s ‘Shooting Stars’ Movie