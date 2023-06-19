The Buzz

Being Too Petty Can Be A Work Problem; This Superstar Singer Has Jock Itch; & A Pregnant Model Shot And Gives Birth

Published on June 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

 

THANKS TO THE INTERNET, ‘THE HOME DEPOT GIRL’ IS FORCED TO QUIT AFTER HARASSMENT AND DOXXING

First.
Ariana Cossie, a Christian influencer known as “The Home Depot Girl,” became an internet sensation when she shared a selfie wearing her work uniform, causing the post to go viral on social media.

In the post, she wore her Home Depot uniform with the caption, “The one job I work at that I get reminded I’m too pretty to work at.” The post quickly gained widespread attention, accumulating an impressive 35.8 million views and receiving 107,000 likes.

However, not all the attention she received was positive. One social media page suggested that she should start an OnlyFans account, a platform often associated with sex work. As a devoutly religious individual, she condemned the idea, sparking a flood of criticism from some.

The intense backlash ultimately led her to make a difficult decision—she was forced to leave her job at Home Depot and search for a new opportunity elsewhere. Nevertheless, she remains grateful for the chance to start fresh and appreciates the platform she has gained, allowing her to share her faith with others.

All of this started because she was a pretty girl working at Home Depot.

Adele reveals she has ‘crude’ fungal infection from sweating in Spanx

Next.

Adele has got a great voice, a Las Vegas residency, a lot of hit songs, and jock itch.
The superstar singer surprised her audience by openly discussing her experience with the uncomfortable fungal infection. She revealed that she developed the condition due to sweating in her Spanx while performing under bright lights each night, prompting her doctor’s attention.
Adele admitted that she had never been aware of jock itch before this incident. She explained that she wears Spanx during her shows to ensure everything stays in place, but the perspiration accumulates, leaving her sitting in it. To address the issue, her doctor prescribed Jock Itch cream
So ladies this summer be aware of the sweating and the Spanx because jock itch does not discriminate.

Source: New York Post

Pregnant model, 22, shot inside car in DC, gives birth before dying of injuries

Finally.

A tragic and hopeful story.

Two armed men wielding assault rifles targeted a 22-year-old pregnant model while she was sitting in a car in Washington, DC last week.

The victim, who was eight months pregnant, and the father of her unborn child were parked on 37th Street SE  when the assailants arrived in another vehicle. The attackers exited their car and unleashed a barrage of bullets, as stated by the police.

Amidst the chaotic situation, her companion, who also sustained gunshot wounds, drove away and eventually stopped the car at an intersection approximately a mile away, according to WJLA’s report.

After sustaining gunshot wounds, the young woman from Fort Washington, Maryland, was quickly transported to a nearby hospital. She gave birth at the hospital, but later died from her injuries. The newborn baby remains in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack, but they do not yet know the motive. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Source: New York Post

RELATED TAGS

Adele Las Vegas residency spanx

More from Magic 95.9
Close