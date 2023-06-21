Confess Your Workplace Sins, At Work; Idaho Father’s Breaking Point Ends in Tragic Mass Shooting; & Florida’s Controversial Juneteenth Rules

THE BUZZ!
Florida recognizes three Confederate holidays as ‘official’ state holidays, but not Juneteenth
Another reason Florida is not an ally state for people of color.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday but not a state holiday in Florida.
There has been a push to make Juneteenth an official state holiday in Florida, but it has not yet succeeded.
Some people believe that May 20th should be recognized instead of June 19th
Former State Senator Randolph Bracy has proposed a bill that would recognize both May 20th and June 19th as official state holidays.
The bill has not yet passed, but he is optimistic that it will eventually make it across the finish line.
However, in the meantime the state does recognize some controversial state holidays including the birthdays of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis along with Confederate Memorial Day.
Also While federal workers have the day off in recognition of Juneteenth, state workers in Florida do not.
Florida sounding more and more like no-rida!
