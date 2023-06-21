Confess Your Workplace Sins, At Work; Idaho Father’s Breaking Point Ends in Tragic Mass Shooting; & Florida’s Controversial Juneteenth Rules

A restaurant must pay workers $140,000 after allegedly hiring a fake priest to extract confessions of workers’ ‘sins’

First,

Federal investigators are calling this “the most shameless” acts of corruption an employer has taken against its staff.

The US Department of Labor ordered Taqueria Garibaldi, a restaurant in California, to pay $140,000 in back wages and damages to employees after it hired a fake priest to extract workers’ confessions.

Employees were asked if they had been late for work, stolen money from the restaurant, or had “bad intentions” toward their employer.

The Catholic Diocese of Sacramento confirmed that the fake priest was not affiliated with their diocese.

The restaurant also denied employees overtime pay, paid bonuses to managers from the employee tip pool, and threatened employees with “adverse immigration consequences” for cooperating with investigators.

The restaurant will also have to pay $5,000 in civil penalties.

Idaho dad accused of killing 4 neighbors after teen allegedly exposed himself to his daughters

Next,

More information has been released about the mass shooting in Idaho that left four people dead.

A man is accused of shooting his neighbors and claims he lost it and “snapped” after one of the victims allegedly exposed themselves in front of his daughters.

Police identified the victims as a 61 year old Father, his 41 year old daughter and her two sons ages 18 and 16.

They also said they responded to an incident a week earlier when the suspects wife alleged that one of the neighbor’s son stood in front of his bedroom window and pleasured himself as she and her young daughter were outside playing.

No arrests were made and although prosecutors were recommended to charge the young man with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, no record of him being charged was filed.

The 31-year-old suspect and Father, was arrested and charged with four charges of murder and one act of burglary. He is being held without bond and If found guilty, could face the death penalty.