It’s official – Rihanna is stepping down as CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

According to a Vogue Business report, Rih Rih will be replaced by former Anthropologie group CEO Hillary Super who is ready to take over as CEO of the fashion and beauty company. Savage X Fenty has been incredibly successful for the Bajan beauty, launching her into billionaire status back in 2021 along with her other beauty brands her popular makeup line Fenty Beauty.

Although Rih Rih is reliving herself of her CEO duties, the report states that the singer will still remain an executive chair member of Fenty X Savage as the brand continues to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer business model.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” the Grammy award winning artist said in a statement to Vogue. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

The Savage X Fenty brand was launched in 2018 and focused its business model on inclusivity in both size and skin color. That, coupled with Rih Rih’s global star power helped satisfy an untapped market that was unfilled for diverse consumers.

Rihanna Steps Down As Savage X Fenty CEO was originally published on hellobeautiful.com