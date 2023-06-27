Walmart Puts Employee In Store Jail; Angela Bassett Gets An Honorary One; & A Man Mistakenly Donates $15K

Walmart is facing a lot of criticism over it’s decision to confine a Black staffer in a cage for a charity fundraising initiative.

In a video that surfaced, an employee is depicted inside a makeshift “jail,” accompanied by signs encouraging customers to “bail” him out.

That led to civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to speak out about it.

He expressed his outrage through a Twitter post, stating, “Putting a Black employee in a cage should NOT have been the solution to raise funds. Why did no one at Walmart realize this before this offensive and humiliating event happened?”

ABC 6 News reported an image of a Black worker enclosed in a cage with a sign that read, “I’m in Jail!!! I need Bail!!! Help me raise $50 to get out!! All donations going to Hasbro Children’s Miracle Network!!”

A BLM director said, “This display not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes, but also showcases a blatant lack of respect and understanding for the experiences of marginalized communities.”

Walmart officials said the fundraising exhibit should not be used because it violated company policy. They have since removed it.

What in the battle of the planet of the apes is going on here,

They should’ve thought this through a little more, and in Rhode Island too.

It’s About Time: Angela Bassett Is FINALLY Getting Her Oscar

Next,

Is it a better late than never, long time coming, or about damn time situation, or all of the above.

Talking about the superstar Angela Bassett finally getting an Oscar, well an honorary one. But an Oscar nonetheless. It just took over four decades and some unforgettable classic roles.

The Honorary Oscar is awarded “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy.”

Varity confirmed that Angela will receive the honor at this year’s Governors Awards, held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

And she’s played in many Oscar winning roles, so we’ll see how long it actually does take for her to get a real one.