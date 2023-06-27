Walmart Puts Employee In Store Jail; Angela Bassett Gets An Honorary One; & A Man Mistakenly Donates $15K

THE BUZZ!
Crump speaks out amid backlash over Black Walmart employee put in cage
This retail superstore’s charity fundraiser raised more backlash than money
In a video that surfaced, an employee is depicted inside a makeshift “jail,” accompanied by signs encouraging customers to “bail” him out.
That led to civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to speak out about it.
He expressed his outrage through a Twitter post, stating, “Putting a Black employee in a cage should NOT have been the solution to raise funds. Why did no one at Walmart realize this before this offensive and humiliating event happened?”
ABC 6 News reported an image of a Black worker enclosed in a cage with a sign that read, “I’m in Jail!!! I need Bail!!! Help me raise $50 to get out!! All donations going to Hasbro Children’s Miracle Network!!”
A BLM director said, “This display not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes, but also showcases a blatant lack of respect and understanding for the experiences of marginalized communities.”
Walmart officials said the fundraising exhibit should not be used because it violated company policy. They have since removed it.
What in the battle of the planet of the apes is going on here,
They should’ve thought this through a little more, and in Rhode Island too.
It’s About Time: Angela Bassett Is FINALLY Getting Her Oscar
California man mistakenly donates $15K instead of $150 to food relief program: ‘Yikes’
It’s real easy to make some mistakes, but some can be costly.
Just ask this California man who wanted to help his 70-year-old neighbor’s charity, so he donated $105 to “Urgent Food Relief Needed: Bangladesh.”
That’s what he thought. Until he received a text message informing him that he had an unusually large transaction on his credit card. A payment of $15,041 was made to GoFundMe.
“It appears he accidentally started typing his credit card information while my cursor was still in the donation box, and just like that, $150 became $15041.”
When he contacted GoFundMe, he was promised that a refund will be issued.
Meanwhile, the charity was celebrating the big donation and showed their gratitude by sending photos and videos.
He said, “Literally hundreds of photos of frail, elderly, disabled, and malnourished individuals holding signs with my name.”
After clarifying his mistake to the organization, Michael donated $1,500 instead of the anticipated $105 once the refund was processed.
The story received some attention and lead to others donating as well.
As for the charity they surpassed their donation goal. And now he says doesn’t feel as bad about taking his money back
Good ending to that story.
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your Interest