Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout is a Party You Don’t Want to Miss! [LISTEN]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show family is back with a trip you don’t want to miss! This time, we’re headed to The Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida to celebrate Rickey’s 55th!

Taking place August 11th-August 13th, this weekend of relaxation, celebration, and inspiration will be the party of the summer. With events like karaoke night, comedy Shows, praise and worship, workouts and yoga, and so much more, the BBB will never have a dull moment.

See: Highlights From The 2022 Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout

Click Below for BBB Testimonials:

In true superstar fashion, stars like Lisa Raye and Celebrity the Comedian have and will join the party that doesn’t stop.

With roughly 15 rooms left, it’s time to make sure you and your crew secure your spots!

Known for his infectious laughter and ability to spread joy wherever he goes, its time to celebrate this milestone birthday for Rickey Smiley! Don’t wait...book your package today.

