Freeze Dried Poop Pills Could Help With This Disease; A Multi Million Dollar Cow Manure Scam; you Can Stay in Barbie’s House

Pills Made from Freeze-Dried Poop Could Help Patients with Advanced Liver Disease

A clinical trial is underway in the UK to test whether pills made from the freeze-dried poop of healthy people could help those with advanced liver disease.

Individuals with cirrhosis, a condition involving severe scarring and damage of the liver, have higher levels of “bad” gut bacteria that make them more susceptible to infections.

Researchers are hoping that pills containing feces with “good” bacteria of healthy individuals will improve the gut health of patients with cirrhosis and reduce the need for antibiotics.

The tasteless and odorless pills are called “crapsules.”

The trial is expected to have about 300 participants.