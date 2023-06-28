Freeze Dried Poop Pills Could Help With This Disease; A Multi Million Dollar Cow Manure Scam; you Can Stay in Barbie’s House

THE BUZZ!
Freeze-dried feces pills called ‘crapsules’ to be taken by patients in clinical trial
Pills Made from Freeze-Dried Poop Could Help Patients with Advanced Liver Disease
Individuals with cirrhosis, a condition involving severe scarring and damage of the liver, have higher levels of “bad” gut bacteria that make them more susceptible to infections.
Researchers are hoping that pills containing feces with “good” bacteria of healthy individuals will improve the gut health of patients with cirrhosis and reduce the need for antibiotics.
The tasteless and odorless pills are called “crapsules.”
The trial is expected to have about 300 participants.
Source: Yahoo
California man sentenced to more than 6 years in cow manure Ponzi scheme
A California man was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for duping investors. He told them he was using cow manure to create green energy.
After pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud, he admitted to defrauding investors out of $8.75 million by falsely telling them he was building machines called anaerobic digesters, which use microorganisms to break down biodegradable material and turn it into methane.
Investors were told they would receive 66% of the profits from this process along with tax incentives. However, he never actually built any anaerobic digesters. Instead, he used the money for personal expenses, including Dodge Ram pickup trucks, two plots of land, and a 3,700-square-foot custom-built house.
In addition to his sentences he was ordered to pay $8.75 million in restitution to his victims.
Talk about selling BS.
Ever wanted to stay in the Barbie DreamHouse? Now you can, but there’s a catch
Do you want to live the Barbie life?
Well you can, at the real Barbie Dreamhouse.
The Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, California is now available to book on Airbnb for a limited time only.
All thanks to Barbie’s boyfriend Ken, who allegedly posted the listing for the property. It says “Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night,”
He says he has added a few touches to the house to bring some “Kenergy” to it. including a closet full of “cowboy stuff,” “rollerblades” and more. The house also boasts ocean views, a pool and air conditioning.
Booking for the Malibu Dreamhouse opens to guests at 10 a.m. PT on July 17 for two, one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22, free of charge — and the lucky winners selected will even be able to bring the experience home with them with their very own set of Ken-inspired skates and a surfboard.
And this is a big house and very pink one. You can literally see if from the sky ten miles away.
Barbie the movie hits theaters July21st.
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer