Rest In Space: A Burial Alternative That Is Out Of This World.

You’ve heard of the Enterprise on Star Trek. Well you can spend the rest of your days trekking the stars like those on the Enterprise mission.
Simply put, you can be buried in space, deep space orbiting the sun indefinitely.
This burial alternative is being offered by Celestis, a space burials company based out of Houston, Texas.
The Enterprise mission is schedule to launch later this year and will be the first deep space flight by Celestis.
On board will be approximately 196 capsules, including the ashes or DNA of notable individuals such as Gene Roddenberry, the creator of “Star Trek,” along with the remains of actors James Doohan and Nichelle Nichols, who starred in the science-fiction saga. Presidents George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy will also be represented.
Celestis President said the Enterprise mission is a significant milestone for the company. “That repository is going to be 330 million kilometers out into space,” he said. “It’s going to be the first … repository of our civilization out in the universe.”
Space Cemeteries. I guess.
Source: Rueters . / India Today
