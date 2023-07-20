The Women’s National Team Now Includes More Women of Color Than Ever Before.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

USWNT finally reflects the country it represents with its most diverse World Cup team yet

It’s almost World Cup Time and the US women’s national team is getting ready. And it looks a lot different than its ever before.

It’s great to see the US women’s national team embracing diversity and inclusivity. The fact that there are nine women of color on the roster, including seven African Americans and two Mexican Americans, is a step in the right direction.

What’s more, the team also includes openly gay players, highlighting the group’s inclusivity. This sends a powerful message to younger generations that soccer is a space for everyone, regardless of their background or identity.

One of the team members said, “I think it’s just awesome that the national team is starting to look like the nation,” saying. “We have gay people. We have straight people. We have Black people. We have Mexican people. It looks like the United States, and I think that’s exactly what it should look like … so hopefully the younger generations can look to us and say, ‘You know what? Soccer is a space for me, and we want to play as well.’”

It’s good t o see that diversity on the US team and other teams throughout the world.