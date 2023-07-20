The Women’s National Team Now Includes More Women of Color Than Ever Before.

THE BUZZ!
USWNT finally reflects the country it represents with its most diverse World Cup team yet
It’s almost World Cup Time and the US women’s national team is getting ready. And it looks a lot different than its ever before.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
New Couple Alert: Normani Makes It ‘Instagram Official’ With Boyfriend DK Metcalf
“Love & Hip Hop’s” Momma Dee Injured In Hit-And-Run
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
Singer-Songwriter RL Releases New EP 'The Letter J'
Discrimination & Mental Health