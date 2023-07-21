Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Checks In Early To Training Camp

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting ready for training camp.

Jackson, who signed his mega five-year, $260 million contract extension this offseason, reported to the Under Armour Performance Center on Thursday.

Check out this message he has for fans:

The Ravens have 18 open practices to the public this summer, along with an open practice on July 29 at M&T Bank Stadium.

They open the preseason at home on Aug. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens kick off their regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium.

