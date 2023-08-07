Eight Month Pregnant Black Women Falsely Arrested Due To Technology

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Detroit woman sues city after being falsely arrested while pregnant due to facial recognition technology

Technology can make life a lot easier with many things. It can also make life very difficult too.

Something a pregnant Detroit woman found out when she was wrongfully arrested due to the use of facial recognition technology.

One morning six police officers arrived at her residence while she was preparing her two children for school. Despite her visibly pregnant state, she was presented with an arrest warrant alleging her part in criminal activity.

Her arrest was triggered by an alleged connection made through facial recognition technology, implicating her based on a photo lineup shown to the robbery victim.

Despite pleas of this woman for officers to check the pregnancy status of the suspect which could have exonerated her and ended this quickly, they ignored her and she was charged with robbery and carjacking and released from the Detroit Detention Center on $100,000 personal bond.

The ordeal took a toll on her health, leading to medical complications. Her fiancé took her to the medical center after she was released. There she was diagnosed with a low heart rate due to dehydration and was told she was having contractions from stress related to the incident.

Now she is suing. The lawsuit alleges that Detective Oliver utilized outdated images of Woodruff, including an eight-year-old arrest photo, instead of her current driver’s license photo, in a lineup presented to the victim. Additionally, Her pregnancy was not taken into consideration, and crucial details were overlooked during the investigation.

And this is not the first facial technology mistaken identity issue.

If they don’t fix this, there’s going to be a lot of lawsuits and apologies