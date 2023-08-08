Nursing pillows: A silent killer for infants?

THE BUZZ!
Nursing pillows are linked to 162 infant deaths while their parents slept just feet away, new investigation shows
Something else that should be good but can be fatal is nursing pillows.
At least 162 infants have died due to nursing pillows since 2007.
The youngest victim was only three days old, and most were under four months old.
Infants have suffocated due to slumping or arching backward on the pillows, leading to airway constriction.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is considering new regulations, but a group funded by pillow manufacturers is opposing them.
They are portraying their efforts as a feminist fight against government intervention, claiming that women’s rights are being threatened.
The group suggests that the CPSC should instead invest in educating consumers on safe sleep practices and follow voluntary safety standards.
Dr. Rachel Moon, who leads the SIDS task force for the American Academy of Pediatrics, believes that it is the manufacturers’ responsibility to ensure that their products are not deadly.
Source: Daily Mail
