Beyonce Covers $100,000 MTA Bill To Get Fans Home After Concert

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Beyoncé’s tour paid D.C. Metro $100,000 to keep trains running after bad weather delayed concert

Over the weekend the buzz in the DMV was due to the presence of Queen bey and the Renaissance Tour which took place at Fed Ex field.

Beyoncé went above and beyond to not only give her fans a gret show but she ensure their safety. After heavy rain and lightning forced attendees to shelter in place, she covered the bill to keep train stations running for an extra hour to help fans get home safely.

A press release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority stated, that Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” and “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”

Despite the weather and delays, Beyoncé was able to perform and complete the second of two concerts at FedEx Field.

Her tour will wrap up on September 27th in New Orleans.

See now you see why tickets cost so much.

Source: NBC