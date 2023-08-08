Beyonce Covers $100,000 MTA Bill To Get Fans Home After Concert

THE BUZZ!
Beyoncé’s tour paid D.C. Metro $100,000 to keep trains running after bad weather delayed concert
Over the weekend the buzz in the DMV was due to the presence of Queen bey and the Renaissance Tour which took place at Fed Ex field.
Beyoncé went above and beyond to not only give her fans a gret show but she ensure their safety. After heavy rain and lightning forced attendees to shelter in place, she covered the bill to keep train stations running for an extra hour to help fans get home safely.
A press release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority stated, that Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” and “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”
Despite the weather and delays, Beyoncé was able to perform and complete the second of two concerts at FedEx Field.
Her tour will wrap up on September 27th in New Orleans.
See now you see why tickets cost so much.
Source: NBC
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Magic 95.9 Has Everything You Need To Make Your Soul Feel Good This Summer!