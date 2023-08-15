Nestlé recalls popular cookie dough bars over wood fragment safety concerns

THE BUZZ! Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough bars because they may contain wood fragments

Let’s keep it in the food category.

Imagine biting a chocolate chip cookie and it had wood fragments.

That is the reason behind Nestle USA’s recent recall.

They recalled two batches of its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

Those affected bars were produced on April 24 and 25, 2023, distributed nationwide and have specific batch codes.

The FDA has not received any reports of illnesses or injuries related to the product, but Nestlé is recalling the bars “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the manufacturer, consumers who bought the affected cookie dough bars not to consume the possibly tainted dough, but to return the product to the store of purchase for a replacement or refund.

The recall does not affect any other varieties of Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough.

Introducing the all new chocolate wood chip cookies