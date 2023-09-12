Manhunt For Escaped Inmate Causes Some Closures In PA Counties

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante manhunt closes schools, residents urged to lock doors

The manhunt for an escaped prisoner is now impacting communities in Pennsylvania.

Police are looking for fugitive inmate Danelo Cavalcante, who is now armed with a rifle, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

They are urging residents in South Coventry Township to to lock all doors and windows and secure their vehicles.

For more precaution the Owen J. Roberts School District has closed all schools today and tomorrow.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and there are road closures as well as the manhunt continues.

Chester County officials are amending a shelter-in-place order to allow citizens to return to work. Residents in the neighborhood will have their cars searched and will receive information via reverse 911 calls.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, anyone who assists the escaped inmate, including the inmate’s sister, will face charges. Authorities have filed a deportation case against the inmate’s sister, who they believe is a “overstay” and has refused to assist in the capture of her brother. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is presently holding her.

Police urge people to be on the lookout, to check their security cameras, and to report any sightings of Cavalcante.