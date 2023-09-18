Everybody Hates Chris But Not The Actor Who Plays Him

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

‘He Believes We Have a Relationship’: Actor Tyler James Williams Begs Judge for a Restraining Order Against Obsessed Male Fan

Tyler James Williams, known for his roles in “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Abbott Elementary,” is reportedly fearful for his life after a man traveled 2,200 miles to his home. The man, who has not been identified, allegedly trespassed into Williams’ apartment building and rang his doorbell at least 30 times over a 4-hour period. He also attempted to open a window near Williams’ front door.

Williams has filed for a restraining order against the man, stating in his petition that he is “unstable” and “delusional.” He also claims that the man believes they are in a romantic relationship.

The incident was captured on Williams’ Ring doorbell camera, and the video shows the man telling him that “I paid for a flight back…I will be back and I won’t be scared.”

Williams has not returned to his home since the incident and has notified his apartment’s security staff of the situation. He is also seeking to have the man stay at least 100 yards away from him with a court order.

