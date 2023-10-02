Beginning today until October 13, The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program also known as Section 8.
Preliminary applications for the program’s waiting list will be accepted online only.
Applicants will be placed on the waiting list through the Representative Random Selection Process. Additionally, they will receive written notification by March 30, 2024.
Those who are not selected for the Waiting List will also be notified in writing by March 30, 2024.
Click here to start the application process.
The application closes at 11:59 p.m. on October 13.
The post Housing Choice Voucher Program, Known As Section 8, To Start Accepting Applications For Baltimore City appeared first on 92 Q.
