Password Alternatives: Google Wants you To Switch To This

Published on October 11, 2023

Google looks to do away with passwords, making ‘passkeys’ the default option

Next,

Speaking of done.

Google might be done with the password thing. Instead they are encouraging folks to use pass keys to unlock accounts and devices with a fingerprint, face scan or pin number.

Passkeys are a new type of authentication offering a number of advantages over passwords. First, they’re more secure and much more difficult to hack or steal than passwords.  Second, passkeys are more convenient. You don’t have to remember or type them in, and they work on all of your devices.

Google already unveiled the support for pass keys earlier this year, but recently announced that the technology will now become the default option during password creation.

If you like things the way they are, don’t worry Google says they will continue to support traditional passwords.

But easier and more secure, and I don’t have to remember a thousand passwords sounds good. But face scan and finger prints is also a lot more personal info being stored.

And these hackers always find a way.

The future is now.

 

Source: CNN Business

