Escaped Inmates leads To School District Soft lockdown

THE BUZZ!
4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail, authorities say
Next,
Four men are responsible for the Bibb County School District placing its 38 schools on “soft lockdown.” Meaning classroom instruction continues but outdoor activities are limited during the day.
The four men are inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center in Georgia early Monday morning.
The inmates ages 52, 24, 37, and 29, are accused of different charges ranging from murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.
They escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence, and were last seen fleeing in a blue Dodge Challenger.
Authorities believe the inmates could be anywhere and are not sure whether they are still together or have split up.
This escape comes just one month after a convicted murderer escaped from a Pennsylvania prison and spent nearly two weeks on the lam.
We’ll see if they can catch them and if so how long it takes before they do.
Source: NBC
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Tia Mowry Says Dating Is ‘Complicated’ Following Divorce
-
Happy Anniversary: Michelle And Barack Obama Celebrate Their 31st Wedding Anniversary
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels