Escaped Inmates leads To School District Soft lockdown

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail, authorities say

Next,

Four men are responsible for the Bibb County School District placing its 38 schools on “soft lockdown.” Meaning classroom instruction continues but outdoor activities are limited during the day.

The four men are inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center in Georgia early Monday morning.

The inmates ages 52, 24, 37, and 29, are accused of different charges ranging from murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

They escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence, and were last seen fleeing in a blue Dodge Challenger.

Authorities believe the inmates could be anywhere and are not sure whether they are still together or have split up.

This escape comes just one month after a convicted murderer escaped from a Pennsylvania prison and spent nearly two weeks on the lam.

Are inmates getting smarter or is jail security not.

We’ll see if they can catch them and if so how long it takes before they do.

Source: NBC