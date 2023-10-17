A Teen Arrested In Connection To Dunbar Football Game Shooting

THE BUZZ!

15-year-old boy arrested in connection with shooting of 12-year-old boy at Dunbar football game

Next,

Back in town.

An update in the shooting incident during a Dunbar high school football game that left a 12 year old with a gun shout wound.

Baltimore police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

They arrested a teen and charged him as an adult with attempted first-degree murder and unrelated handgun charges. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.

The shooter, according to witnesses, fired multiple shots in the direction of a school bus outside the stadium.

Police did not specify how they linked the teen to the shooting, what type of weapon was used, or what his motivation was.

Mayor Brandon Scott spoke out against the incident.

“We will continue to hold everyone accountable.” It makes no difference who you are when you pull the trigger like this young man. It could be someone in their forties, fifties, or sixties. We will also continue to hold producers, purchasers of firearms, and those who assist and help people obtain weapons they should not have accountable.”

It’s so sad to see these young people with guns, using them recklessly, And there is no winner. One kid shot and traumatized, another potentially losing years of freedom.