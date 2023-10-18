It’s not on Chic-Fil-A’s Menu, but It’s Worth Stealing

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hundreds of Gallons of Used Cooking Oil Stolen From a Chick-fil-A in Georgia

If you were going to steal something from Chic- Fil- A, what would it be?

Well these two men in Georgia are accused of stealing used cooking oil from a Chick-fil-A earlier this month.

The men using a U-Haul box truck at 3 a.m., drained about 200-300 gallons of used cooking oil from a container.

And it’s not the first time this has happened at this location, and authoriites say the oil is worth a pretty penny.

A Lt. with the Athens-Clarke County Police says, “It’s not uncommon to see this, but these guys rented a U-Haul this time and was able to syphon out several thousand dollars’ worth of oil.”

So why do thieves want used cooking oil? Well, it can be refined and sold as fuel. Authorities say there are several different markets for the oil that recyclers can utilize. So, while it may seem like a strange thing to steal, used cooking oil is actually a valuable commodity.

Investigators are still trying to find the suspects and are asking the community for help. Police say, “If you see something, say something. Large vehicles like U-Hauls shouldn’t be around restaurants in the early morning hours.”

Well, who knew there was a market for used cooking oil.

I might start cooking more.

