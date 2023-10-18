Listen Live
The Buzz

Upset Parent Shoots Youth Football Coach

Published on October 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Youth Football Coach Shot During Practice By Parent Upset Over Son’s Playing Time

Next,

Parents versus youth coaches.

Sometimes it can get ugly. This time it was almost deadly.

A St. Louis football coach is recovering from surgery after being shot four times by an upset parent of one of the kids on his team.

The parent was allegedly mad that his son was not starting, and not playing enough.

All this happened during a team practice in front of the kids.

The Coach said he didn’t see the parent’s gun until it was too late. He ran, but the parent shot him in the back. He fell, and the parent shot him a few more times.

Related Stories

Four times in total, in the back, leg, arm and abdomen, with some bullets injuring some of his internal organs.

No one else was hurt, including the children who witnessed the incident. The parent surrendered to police and is now facing charges.

Source: NBC

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close