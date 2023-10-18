Upset Parent Shoots Youth Football Coach

THE BUZZ!
Youth Football Coach Shot During Practice By Parent Upset Over Son’s Playing Time
Parents versus youth coaches.
Sometimes it can get ugly. This time it was almost deadly.
A St. Louis football coach is recovering from surgery after being shot four times by an upset parent of one of the kids on his team.
The parent was allegedly mad that his son was not starting, and not playing enough.
All this happened during a team practice in front of the kids.
The Coach said he didn’t see the parent’s gun until it was too late. He ran, but the parent shot him in the back. He fell, and the parent shot him a few more times.
Four times in total, in the back, leg, arm and abdomen, with some bullets injuring some of his internal organs.
No one else was hurt, including the children who witnessed the incident. The parent surrendered to police and is now facing charges.
Source: NBC
