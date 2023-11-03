We all know the junk food is bad for you, but understanding exactly why and how it affects your body is a game changer!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It seems that the U.S. FDA is attempting to crack down on a food additive that has already been banned in Europe and Japan called BVO.

“The agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe after the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health … found the potential for adverse health effects in humans,” said James Jones (FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods) in a statement, according to CNN.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Here are a few signs that junk food is taking a toll on your body:

Chronic thirst—packaged foods have lots of sodium (they improve taste but cause dehydration) Too much processed foods rob nutrients for thick and healthy hair Headaches

Try these tactics for lowering junk food intake:

Pay attention to triggers and try to supplement with other activities Drink more water Stop making junk food so accessible in your home

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Related Reads…

Maria More Explains How To Make Eating Healthy Easier [WATCH]

Maria More Shares Exercise Tips To Keep That Extra Weight Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Maria More Shares Signs It’s Time To Level Up In Life [WATCH]

Mind Body Business: Things You Didn’t Know About Junk Food was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com