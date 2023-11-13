Bobbi Storm Talks New Single “We Can’t Forget Him,” Holy Mixes, & More With Ryan Da Lion! [WATCH}

Bobbi Storm dropped by The Lion’s Den on Magic 95.9 to talk about her new single, “We Can’t Forget Him,” her sound which she describes as “Holy Mixes,” and more!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
She also described some pivotal moments in her career including recently opening for Kirk Franklin and performing for Oprah.
Check out the full interview below!
CHECK OUT MORE INTERVIEWS…
Comedian George Wallace Checks In With Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion! [WATCH]
LaTocha Scott Shares Why She Decided To Pivot Into Gospel Music & Recent Deal With Motown
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Tiffany “New York” Pollard Drags Omarosa For All The Filth, X Applauds The Legend
-
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative