The United Methodist Church Is Not So United On This Issue.

THE BUZZ!
261 Georgia congregations leave the United Methodist Church over a divide on LGBTQ issues
First up
The United Methodist Church is seeming more like The Divided Methodist Church.
261 congregations in North Georgia and the Atlanta metropolitan area have left the denomination. All due to a split over LGBTQ issues.
In 2019, the UMC strengthened its bans on gay clergy and same-sex weddings, prompting a backlash from more progressive congregations.
But this separation and a decline in membership is becoming a bigger issue for the UMC. As of early August 2023, over 6,200 of the UMC’s 30,000 congregations in the United States were approved for disaffiliation since 2019.
The departing churches will no longer be able to use the “United Methodist” name or the denomination’s logo, and they will have 30 days to fulfill their financial obligations to the UMC.
The leader of the North Georgia Conference, reassured the congregation that despite the challenges, the UMC would endure and continue its mission, including a plan to open several new churches in the coming months.
Religious principles versus Social acceptances, an ongoing battle.
Source: CNN
