Beyonce’s Mother Defends Daughter Against Online Haters

Miss Tina Claps Back at ‘Bozos’ Alleging Beyonce Is Bleaching Her Skin, ‘Trying to Be White’

Beyoncé has been getting rave reviews for her Renaissance tour and new film. But she also received some online criticism regarding her skin color.

Some folks online started commenting about her platinum hair and her looking extra light in one of her recent pictures. Accusing her of bleaching her skin, a process known for lightening ones skin complexion, to look white.

Well Momma Knowles jumped in to defend her daughter’s blackness. She took to Instagram and added some video clips of her daughter over the years with Beyoncé’s song Brown Skin Girl playing over them.

She said (umm hello, have you people never heard of lighting, background, foreground, shadows, highlights etc.?!).

Adding, I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic , talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don’t like her. I am sick of you losers.

She ended it with “I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up ! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.

Momma Knowles got fired up. What you not gon’ do is talk about my baby like that.

Source: The Root