Deadly Non-Medicine: Tap Water Injections

Several Patients Dead After Nurse Reportedly Injected Them With Tap Water Instead of Fentanyl

A tragic situation unfolded at a Medical Center in Medford, Oregon, as several patients have died allegedly after a nurse injected them with tap water instead of their prescribed medication.

The allegation stems from an ongoing police investigation, started by reports of infections and fatalities linked to contaminated injections.

Sources claim the nurse resorted to using tap water to cover up the hospital’s misuse of powerful pain medication, including fentanyl.

The intensive care unit reported up to ten patients caught infections and later died. The tap water that was used in the injections was reportedly not sterile and led to multiple infections of pseudomonas. Putting those with weakened immune systems at grave risk.

In response, the Medical Center issued a statement expressing concern about the situation and assuring their full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and Medford Police declined to comment beyond confirming the active investigation.