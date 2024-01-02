Twins Born Minutes Apart But in Different Years

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Family welcomes twins born in separate years

This one celebrated the end of the year with a new bundle of joy and kicked off the new year with another one.

The couple welcomed their new twins a boy and a girl, who were born just minutes apart but in different years.

Their little boy, Seven, arrived at the stroke of midnight, mere seconds before the clock ticked over to 2024. Weighing in at a healthy six pounds nine ounces, he snagged the title of Yale New Haven Hospital’s last official birth of 2023.

His twin sister, Souli, wasn’t far behind, gracing the world with her presence at 12:02 am on January 1st, 2024. She too weighed in at six pounds nine ounces.

The hospital reported that both babies and the parents are doing well and enjoying some much-deserved rest.

As for the chance of twins having different birth years, like Souli and Seven is about 1 in 2 million, according to Natividad Medical Center.

